An explosion in Madrid has resulted in the death of at least three people, according to officials.

A building in the Spanish capital partially collapsed causing several people injury, while another individual is missing.

According to reports in the Spanish media, an 85-year-old woman and two men were killed while a third man is missing.

One of the injured was in a serious condition and taken to hospital, according to officials.

The explosion took place shortly before 3pm local time (2pm GMT) while workmen were repairing a boiler at the back of the building.

It is thought the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Footage shows a smoke-filled street and rubble strewn the length of Calle Toledo, in the central Puerta de Toledo area of Madrid.

Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida told reporters that there was an ongoing fire inside the building.

Spanish reports said the upper floors affected were being used to house local priests, as the building belonged to the Catholic Church.

More to follow.