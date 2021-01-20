Scotland’s weather: Watch latest weather forecast as snow warnings issued ahead of Storm Christophe
A number of weather warnings have been issued for much of Scotland, with the Met Office upgrading weather warnings for much of the country.
READ MORE: Scotland's weather: Storm Christoph moves in amid warnings of snow and rain
The alert, which comes into place from Wednesday evening warns of 5-10 cm of snow across most of the warning area, with heavier flurries in high ground.
You can watch the latest forecast below.
Yellow weather warnings of snow for Strathclyde and Dumfries and Galloway are in force until 10am on Thursday.
A subsequent yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Grampian, the Highlands and Orkney and Shetland
READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Snow warnings issued for much of the country
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued two flood alerts, one in the Borders and one in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.