Scotland’s weather: Watch latest weather forecast as snow warnings issued ahead of Storm Christophe

A number of weather warnings have been issued for much of Scotland, with the Met Office upgrading weather warnings for much of the country. 

The alert, which comes into place from Wednesday evening warns of 5-10 cm of snow across most of the warning area, with heavier flurries in high ground. 

Yellow weather warnings of snow for Strathclyde and Dumfries and Galloway are in force until 10am on Thursday.

A subsequent yellow weather warning for  heavy rain has been issued for Grampian, the Highlands and Orkney and Shetland 

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued two flood alerts, one in the Borders and one in Edinburgh and the Lothians.