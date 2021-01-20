Amanda Gorman has become the youngest poet ever to perform at a presidential inauguration, calling for "unity and togetherness" in her self-penned poem.
The Los Angeles-born poet delivered her work The Hill We Climb to both the dignitaries present in Washington DC and a watching global audience of billions.
At 22 years old, Ms Gorman has become the youngest poet to perform at a presidential inauguration.
Here's Amanda Gorman's wonderful Inaugural Poem. Please share! pic.twitter.com/Vs4ZnqGkdB— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 20, 2021
She became the country's first national youth poet laureate in 2017, followed in the footsteps of such famous names as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou.
In 2015 her first book, The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough, was released - and her next book, Change sings, is due to be published later this year.
Michelle Obama said: With her strong and poignant words, @TheAmandaGorman reminds us of the power we each hold in upholding our democracy. Keep shining, Amanda! I can't wait to see what you do next.
With her strong and poignant words, @TheAmandaGorman reminds us of the power we each hold in upholding our democracy. Keep shining, Amanda! I can't wait to see what you do next. 💕 #BlackGirlMagic— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 20, 2021
Photo credit: Rob Carr pic.twitter.com/C2cf0U5iEj
Oprah Winfrey said she had "never been prouder" and referenced the late writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou in her praise.
I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021
