HE may not be quite as old as his cartoon namesake but at the grand old age of 26, Snoopy could well be Scotland's oldest cat.

The hardy rescue moggy, who has clawed his way up the equivalent of 120 human years, was discovered abandoned and 'near feral' in the gutter and was the runt of the litter, according to his owner.

However, the six-week-old kitten thrived under the care of his new family and even overcame cat flu - which can often be fatal in felines.

The average lifespan for a domestic cat in the UK is 14 with animals described as geriatric if they survive beyond 15.

Snoopy may be frail but apart from losing his hearing he has no other health problems and is now enjoying the high life with the odd potter around the garden and regular helpings of his favourite meal of mince and tatties.

His owner Lorraine Leskovec, 57, says she's amazed by his longevity - he's survived three other, younger cats.

"I've always felt that when I've lost other cats that they have left a bit of themselves in Snoopy," she said.

"He's a good old boy. As far as I remember, I had been looking for a kitten for a wee while and phoning the cat and dog home because at that time they were hard to get.

"They phoned me one morning to say they had a litter of kittens in. So we went down and there was a wee one that kept hiding in the corner and he was the runt of the litter and I thought that's the one I'm having.

"He used go outside a lot but now it's just now and again. In the Summer he loves to find a sunny spot but not in this cold weather, he's too frail now.

"When he was younger he was quite robust, he was quite the cat of the town," added Snoopy's owner, who lives in Carnwath, near Lanark and has another Ragdoll cat called Rocky, who is blind.

"His appetite has gone through the roof but I think that is part of being an older cat. At the moment he will eat everything from mince and tatties to cheese. He gets what he wants now."

Cats may not really have nine lives, but factors such as diet, healthcare and environment can have an impact on how long they live.

Older cats generally succumb to illnesses such as kidney disease, arthritis, congestive heart failure, liver disorders, and renal disease.

The oldest cat ever, according to the record books was called Creme Puff. It was born on 3 August, 1967, and lived for 38 years and three days.

"I would never have thought he would have lived to this age, " said Ms Leskovec, who works for Tesco.

"He's an amazing cat. Every day I say to my partner, 'Is Snoopy still breathing?' I'm hoping he will just slip away when the time comes."