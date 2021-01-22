MORE than 140 MEPs have written to the Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European, calling on her to find a way to keep Scotland in the Erasmus programe.

The show of support from the EU parliamentarians comes after German MEP Terry Reintke asked her colleagues to back her campaign.

Ms Reintke, who spent a year in Edinburgh as a student on the Erasmus scheme, said she had "never had so much support" for an initiative in so short a time.

It took just two days to collect signatures from across the EU, and represents a fifth of all MPS, from a wide poitical spectrum.

Erasmus, which the UK joined in 1987, allows students to study and work across Europe and was used by more than 2,000 Scottish students and staff annually.

Ms Reintke's letter

The UK left the scheme as a consequence of Brexit, although quitting was never part of the official Leave campaign.

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the UK Government’s decision as “cultural vandalism”.

Ms Reintke said on social media: "I have never had so much support for an initiative in such a short period of time.

"There are no guarantees that it will be possible, but we at least wanted to explore everything - together with the Commission and the respective governments - how we can find a good solution for this situation."

Together with 144 colleagues - I have send this letter to the Commission:



To explore ways for Scotland and Wales to stay in Erasmus.



For me, it is also a tribute to all the wonderful people who made me feel welcome and at home in Edinburgh during my own Erasmus year.



Boris Johnson insisted at the start of last year that the UK would not abandon the Erasmus scheme.

Then, the Prime Minister knocked back fears, raised by the SNP’s Douglas Chapman, that the exchange programme was going to be terminated by the UK Government, telling the backbencher he was “talking through the back of his neck”.

Mr Johnson insisted: “There is no threat to the Erasmus scheme and we will continue to participate in it.

"UK students will continue to be able to enjoy the benefits of exchanges with our European friends and partners, just as they will be able to continue to come to this country.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.