With lockdown restrictions being extended until at least the middle of February, it seems normal that our thoughts will be drifting to the light at the end of the tunnel and when we can leave our homes, head outdoors and see the world again.

It’s been a tough winter not only under strict lockdown, but with so many people losing their loved ones. But now, with the vaccination programme moving full steam ahead it’s got us thinking about better, safer times, and where we want to be when restrictions ease.

While some of us may be thinking of immediately jetting away to foreign countries, it’s easy to forget about the beauty we have on our doorsteps, and how much our local tourism needs our help.

With that in mind, here are four places in Scotland we can’t wait to visit when it is safe to do so.

Isle of Lewis

Situated a two and a half hour ferry journey from Ullapool, the Isle of Lewis is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, fishing locations and scenic hill walks.

Pop over to Bernera for the most refreshing swim at Bosta beach and watch the sun set over Pabay, the islands sat on the horizon.

Beaches aren’t all the island has to offer, with Stornoway fill to the brim of coffee shops and local crafts, and of course, home to the famous Stornoway Black Pudding. On the west side of the island you can visit historical monuments such as the well-known standing stones and visit the Gearrannan Black House Village.

The Isle of Harris is just a one hour drive from Stornoway where you can climb the highest hill on the island, the Clisham, and of course, enjoy even more beautiful beaches.

Isle of Skye

Skye has long been a popular tourist spot, and not without reason. Just over an hour ferry journey from the Isle of Harris, Skye is a beautiful place to be outdoors.

While the heavy traffic in Summer is enough to drive anyone crazy, it is not without reward as you are welcomed with views such as those from the top of the Old Man of Storr.

If hikes aren’t your cup of tea, Portree isn’t short of cosy cafes and warming pubs serving up local ales. You could even enjoy a quiet stroll around the otherworldly Fairy Glen, or stop by Sligachan to catch sight of the Black Cuillin mountains.

Applecross

Applecross, famous for it’s hairpin turn bends and mountainous views is one place we can’t wait to return to when lockdown subsides.

Credit: Unsplash/Michael Scott

Situated in Wester Ross and home to the towering Bealach na Bà, Applecross is the perfect place for some hill walking and breath-taking mountainous views.

Popular for its location on the North Coast 500 tourist route, Applecross is close to many amenities, including loch side village, Lochcarron.

Arrochar

Anywhere you go in Loch Lomond you’re bound to encounter beautiful scenery, but Arrochar in particular has the most jaw dropping scenes.

Just over an hour train journey from Glasgow, come prepared for plenty tracks to walk and beautiful views everywhere you look.

Overlooked by the Arrochar Alps, a trip to this quaint village is a wonderful day out for all.

When touring our beautiful country, please remember to be safe and courteous and follow all Covid-19 guidelines