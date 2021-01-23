The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
Scotland had 10,501 positive cases between January 13 and January 19, which was 192.2 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 8.7%.
These numbers are considerably lower than last week, in which Scotland reported 13,557 positive cases, 248.1 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 11.9%.
Barra and South Uist in the Western Isles had the most Covid cases in Scotland, with 42 people testing positive from a population of 3,035.
The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 1,792 positive cases, which works out at 283 per 100,000 people.
However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,00 population was North Lanarkshire with 297.3.
No area in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period.
