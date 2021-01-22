IF YOU’RE starting to get fed up with the same routines every day, why not shake things up and give yourself something to look forward to either through a new purchase or a virtual experience. That could be anything from treating yourself to a new tipple or investing time to cook your household a loving meal with fresh high-quality ingredients like fish or poultry. Getting a delivery these days can be the most exciting part of the day, so here’s some inspiration to make that next package extra special…

STIRLING GIN

During a challenging year for businesses, Stirling Distillery has found that by evolving its business model whilst its distillery tours and gin school are paused – not only to turn their hand to making hand sanitisers when the nation was in short supply – but by being one of the first companies to offer virtual drinks packages, their business has thrived through 2020 and into 2021. Stirling Distillery offer various options for those who are missing the bars and restaurants, or for companies who haven’t been able to interact with and host clients in the traditional way.

Aside from their range of award-winning gins the Distillery has been producing since 2019, in April last year they turned their hand to virtual tours and tastings.

The Lockdown Virtual Tour and Tasting at £24.99 comprises of a virtual tour of the distillery hosted by founders Cameron and June McCann. Included in the package is:

4 x 5cl minis (Stirling Gin, Battle Strength Gin, Raspberry Red Cap Liqueur & Bramble and Mint Green Lady Liqueur)

2 x Bottles of Fever-tree Mediterranean tonic

1 x Orange (dried orange)

1 x Cocktail Recipe Book

1 x Small Bottle of Hand Sanitiser

Live Zoom Gin Tasting Sessions at £29.99 have been a popular option for those looking to entertain clients, friends or family in larger groups. This interactive gin tasting session is hosted by co-founder Cameron who will take you on a tour of their gin and gin liqueurs. It is always a lot of fun. During the session guests are taken through all the products while you taste them, taught about the history of Stirling Gin and Cameron will also be happy to answer any questions you may have. What better way to end a meeting with your colleagues or clients than entertaining them with a few gins. They ask for a minimum of 10 people (there is no maximum) and packs are sent out in advance to each recipient.

Building on the success of their gin range, the Distillery launched Pink Lady gin in November 2020 and in January 2021, launched two new single cask whiskies under their Sons of Scotland label, making it the first whisky ever released from the Stirling Castle rock. Named after Stirlingshire distilleries which were in operation in the 18th and early 19th century - Cashly and Arngibbon - full sized bottles can be bought for £50 each.

www.stirlinggin.co.uk

BERNARD CORRIGAN LTD

At Bernard Corrigan Ltd, they have been supplying restaurants and the people of Scotland with the highest quality ﬁsh and poultry since 1949. The business has survived the test of time, adapting and developing to suit new circumstances, yet throughout this, the aim has remained the same – to provide all customers with the freshest products and the best service.

Bernard Corrigan ﬁsh and poultry has been pan fried in restaurants, battered in chip shops and grilled in homes around the country for over 60 years.

Throughout this time the expert team have always handpicked the best ﬁsh and chicken in the country working daily to deliver it to wholesale customers, whilst also serving retail customers the very same high quality products.

During the recent Covid 19 pandemic, the team have extended deliveries to homes around the country with a contactless next day service.

The reputation they have built over the years is one of a reliable and hardworking ﬁrm, maintaining and developing this over the decades. Their upmost concern will always be to deliver products across the country in the most hygienic, safe and expeditious way possible. Bernard Corrigan products range from fresh and frozen ﬁsh to fresh and frozen poultry and fresh farm eggs.

Our deliveries remain as reliable and fresh as ever whilst also ensuring all safety standards are constantly met.

A family business to its core, they want to keep the restaurants and cafes well stocked and the people of Scotland well fed.

Visit bernardcorrigan.com to ﬁnd out more or to place your order for home delivery. If you would like to know more about wholesale restaurant, cafe, hotel and the other hospitality services offered then please contact them via email at ﬁsh@bernardcorrigan.com.

Help support a local, sustainable and hardworking ﬁshmongers.

THE GLENLIVET

At The Glenlivet, they always uphold the importance of their own heritage as a brand and their place in Scottish history and whisky production. That said, The Glenlivet also embrace the notion of ‘Original by Tradition’, a concept which looks toward the positioning of our national drink and ourselves as whisky drinkers, always willing to break down conventions of what a single malt should be and focusing more on what it can be.

George Smith, began as an illicit distiller in the Livet Valley with his Glenlivet whisky that quickly became highly regarded – one fan being King George IV, who requested a drop of the illicit dram during his royal visit to Scotland in 1822. After the Excise Act of 1823 came into law however, Smith opted to purchase a licence for his operation, making it the first of its kind in the valley.

One of the finest ways to enjoy The Glenlivet is with friends and family, whether this is in real life or virtually for now.

The Glenlivet continue to offer new recipe inspiration to show the versatility of their products. Whether it be a cocktail masterclass, a cook-along with friends over Zoom, there is plenty to savour at home.

Perhaps some of the recipes below will inspire you:

Sláinte Mhath!

Cocktails:

Spiced Spey Coffee:

40ml The Glenlivet 12

15ml Liquid Chocolate

10ml Demerara Sugar Syrup*

75ml Filter Coffee

1 pinch of Cayenne Pepper

40ml of Lightly Whipped Double Cream

Warm a small wine glass with boiling water, allow to sit for a minute and pour out. Add the chocolate, whisky, coffee, syrup and cayenne pepper together in a heated glass and stir lightly. Once the ingredients are mixed, gently pour the cream over the back of a spoon to create a creamy layer on top, then garnish with chocolate shavings and another small pinch of cayenne pepper for kick. Cosy up on the sofa and embrace true indulgence.

Tartan Tiki:

50ml The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

25ml Pineapple Juice

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Top with London Essence White Peach and Jasmine Soda

Build all ingredients except for the Peach Soda in a tall glass and add ice. Top with Peach Soda and garnish with a slice of Orange and a Pineapple Leaf. Dig out your sunglasses, take a long sip and be immediately transported to warmer climes.

www.theglenlivet.com/en-UK

CROSSBILL DISTILLING

Crossbill are an established distiller with experience dating back to 2006. Gin production began in 2012 in Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands. Crossbill set out to be the first gin producer to use 100% Scottish botanicals. In 2017, Crossbill relocated to the legendary Barras in Glasgow’s East End, where they distil their range of award-winning, Handcrafted Scottish Gins.

Most gin makers import dried farmed botanicals and use between five and fifteen botanicals in their gin flavours. By comparison, Crossbill Distilling uses just two botanicals, wild Scottish juniper and wild Scottish rosehip, handpicked and fresh.

Crossbill Distilling has returned to tradition, hand-harvesting Scottish juniper and working with landowners and conservation organisations to maintain a sustainable source of juniper for future generations.

Apart from juniper, the only dominant botanical in the gin is rosehip. Rosehip grows wild across Scotland and in the sheltered parts of the Highland moorlands alongside the juniper. Fresh rosehip adds a delicate sweet flavour to compliment the fresh juniper in Crossbill gin.

Crossbill Gins are a true celebration of Scottish nature. The focus is on the best possible quality, fresh bold taste and attention to detail. Crosshill believe in quality over quantity and their small batch productions reflect this.

Since moving the gin distillery to Glasgow, more precisely to the Barras Art and Design, a multipurpose venue and creative hub, Crosshill has hosted the Crossbill Gin School. The gin-master runs a three-hour masterclass in which he explains how gin is made and the various botanicals used. Guests then select their botanical basket and distil their very own gin in a miniature copper pot still. Finally, guests bottle, label and wax seal their unique creation to take away and enjoy.

For more information or to shop the website please visit www.crossbillgin.com

Follow Crosshill on social media or join the subscription list for the latest news and special offers.

GIN BOTHY

To some, a bothy is a refuge on the hills... an old stone building offering shelter when the clouds roll in or darkness looms.

To others, in Scotland’s eastern lowlands, it’s a traditional home for farm workers. A source of comfort and warmth in days gone by, after a day of toil. At Gin Bothy, it’s all these things and more. Based in the Angus Glens of Scotland, Gin Bothy hold dear its values and traditions.



For Gin Bothy, it’s a way of life that resonates down the decades. One to prize, embrace and protect. Which is why the distillery uses traditional methods of production: every bottle is numbered, batched and poured by hand. It’s why Gin Bothy source local produce: using fresh Scottish berries, rhubarb and other ingredients for the fruit infused gins.

It’s why the team are often found in the great Scottish outdoors, gathering pine needles, heather and other botanicals for their products. And it’s why the team of local people are proud to be packaging and dispatching Gin Bothy products to customers.

Founder Kim Cameron explains, “Gin Bothy is all about reconnecting with our past. The principle of respect – for mountain, river and farm – is ingrained in our work and shines through in the products we’re proud to make.

“When I first launched Gin Bothy, it was about making the most of what the land had to offer. It was simple really: surplus fresh berry juice from my jam-making operation was not going to waste.

“I experimented, infusing gin with the fruit juice. Today our gins are appreciated by customers who, as they first put bottle to glass, are sealing their own connection with the Scottish glens. We invite you to take a journey with us through the hills. And, every now and then, to pause and enjoy a taste that blends past and present; that echoes down the generations.”

www.ginbothy.co.uk

WINE DELIVERED

Wine Delivered, does exactly what the name suggests, delivering delicious wines to you anywhere in the UK, with next day delivery.

Wine delivered has an extensive range of wines and spirits from all over the world, including New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Italy France, Argentina and even British wines from Kent that can be delivered. Their wine team has over 100 years of combined wine experience and are passionate about sourcing fabulous wines at exceptional prices.

The website www.winedelivered.co.uk is extremely easy to navigate and offers all the information you could possibly want to know about the wines available. For those looking for suggestions, Wine Delivered has new offers every week including straight or mixed cases. If you are looking for that special Valentine’s Day gift, the hampers and gift boxes could be perfect for you.

The team are proud to be the only retailer in the UK to stock the complete range of Kylie Minogue, Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker Wines and gifts.

Also within the Wine Delivered stable is Estancia Mendoza Malbec from the super premium region of the Uco Valley in Argentina. This wine is sure to delight even the toughest of wine connoisseurs, having just won a gold medal at the Global Malbec Masters. Staying within Argentina, Ian’s Botham’s Signature Malbec from Mendoza is incredible value and quality at 12 bottles for £79.00.

From Australia, Wine Delivered is proud to offer exclusively the Howard Park Winery, who’s winemaker Janice McDonald recently won Australian Winemaker of the Year. Wine Delivered offers both the full Howard Park Range and Mad Fish Wines which are some of Western Australia’s finest wines.

Whatever your tastes or budget you will be sure to find a wine offer on www.winedelivered.co.uk that will suit you.

As a special offer for January enter the ORDER10 code and you will receive 10% off your first order, excluding sale items.