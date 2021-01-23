Scotland's hospitals are treating more people with Covid now than they were during the first peak of the pandemic in April.

At the end of March last year, there were just under 800 people in hospital with Covid-19. But during the first peak, the highest number of hospital patients occurred on April 19 and 20, when there were a total of 1,520 receiving treatment.

Since mid-January, the figure has remained above 1,520 - and in the last three days, it has exceeded 2,000.

The measure, produced by Public Health Scotland, changed in September, and now includes patients who first tested positive in hospital or in the 14 days before admission.

Patients stop being included after 28 days in hospital, or 28 days after first testing positive if this is after admission.

Here are the health boards in Scotland where Covid-19 patients in hospital are at a record high.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran

Hospitals in Ayrshire recorded their highest number of Covid-19 patients in the first wave on April 20. A total of 95 people were battling the virus in hospitals across the area on that day.

But this number was surpassed on November 2, when 102 patients were in hospital.

Now, the number of Scots in Ayrshire hospitals has more than doubled since the first peak, with the highest number so far being 237 patients on January 20.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway

At the height of the first wave, hospital patients peaked at a total of 25 on April 11. That number was exceeded at the beginning of January, when 29 people were in hospital with the virus on January 7.

Now, the number of Scots in hospitals across Dumfries and Galloway has tripled since the first peak, with 75 patients recorded on January 21.

NHS Fife

The number of patients in hospitals in Fife has only just exceeded the highest total in the first wave.

On April 29, there were 114 patients in hospital. On January 21, there were 123.

NHS Forth Valley

On April 3, there were 65 patients in hospitals in Forth Valley. This number was not passed until January 7, when there were 66 patients.

Now, that number has almost doubled, and sat at a total of 121 on January 22.

NHS Grampian

There were three days in May where the number of hospital patients in Grampian hospitals sat at 99.

That initial peak was passed on January 12, when hospitals saw a total of 110 patients.

The highest since then was recorded on January 16, when there were 133 patients.

NHS Lanarkshire

During the first wave, hospitals in Lanarkshire recorded a high of 196 patients on April 10.

That number was first passed on October 20, where there were 218 patients.

The highest recorded since then was January 18, with a total of 367 patients.

NHS Tayside

On April 8, there were 105 patients battling Covid-19 in hospitals in Tayside.

This total was passed on January 6, with 109 patients recorded.

The highest since then has been both January 15 and 16, when there were 189 in hospital with the virus.