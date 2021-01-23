A popular half marathon on a Scots island has been postponed for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers of the Isle of Skye Half Marathon announced on Saturday morning that the event, which was due to take place on June 12, will now take place on Saturday, September 11.
It had initially been due to take place on 31 October 2020, but the date was changed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The half marathon sells out every year, with nearly 700 people taking part in 2019.
It starts and ends in Portree and explores the north half of the island on a 13.1 mile loop.
The postponement comes after the First Minister's announcement yesterday that large public events are unlikely to take place this summer.
Nicola Sturgeon said that face coverings, travel restrictions and physical distancing are likely to be necessary for some time to come.
She added: "none of us right now can look ahead and say with certainty what the position will be in the summer."
This means that festivals and concerts, such as TRNSMT, could be in doubt.
