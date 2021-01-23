Everyone living in two Scots postcode areas have been urged to come forward for a Covid-19 test after a spike in positive cases.

The sharp increase in infections in both Langholm and Canonbie in Dumfries and Galloway has prompted a call for all residents to get tested - regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

A mobile testing unit has been set up at Kilngreen Car Park in Langholm.

“We’re still continuing to identify a large number of new COVID-19 cases across the region through our ongoing testing arrangements," said Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Julie White.

"However, we’re currently seeing a particular concentration of cases in the Langholm and Canonbie areas.

“Although we have routine testing in the area, arrangements have been made to secure additional testing to run in the DG13 and DG14 postcode areas from Saturday January 23 until Tuesday January 26.

“Please note that in this instance we are encouraging all residents in these postcode areas to come forward to be tested over these four days – in the hope that we can we can identify live cases and help halt the spread.

“Testing of a population in general has not been undertaken before within Dumfries and Galloway, and this process and its outcomes will be closely monitored.

“It should be noted that mass population testing in this way is only possible in this instance because of the very focused nature of these cases, within a focused area with a relatively small population – and the extra testing capacity has been secured on a limited basis for this very specific purpose.”

The new unit operates from 11 am to 4 pm between January 23 and January 26.

Tests at the Mobile Testing Unit will be by prior appointment only, and these can be made from 9.30 am the day of the test by visiting https://www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test

If you are not currently experiencing symptoms when arranging an appointment, please mark that you have been directed to receive a test.

If you do not have access to the internet please phone 0800 028 2816