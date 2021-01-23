A Glasgow primary school has been left "extensively damaged" after a deliberate fire on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Saint Maria Goretti Primary School just before 5pm, with four fire appliances and multiple police vehicles sent to the scene.

The building, in the city's east end, is now unable to open as it was extensively damaged by the flames.

Credit: Robert Perry

Enquiries are already underway to determine the details of the incident and to identify the individuals involved.

The school was also targeted in a late-night break-in on Tuesday, January 12, which police are currently investigating.

Detective constable Alan Martin from Shettleston Criminal Investigations Department said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Skerryvore Road around 5pm on Friday, and may have noticed anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

"I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were driving on the road around the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to the investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2556 of Friday, 22 January, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”