Legendary American talk show host Larry King has died aged 87.
The multi-award winning presenter passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, media agency Ora Media announced.
He was hospitalised at the centre at the beginning of January after contracting Covid-19.
King is survived by his children, Larry Jr, Chance and Cannon, and his family have asked for privacy.
"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," a statement from Ora Media reads.
January 23, 2021
"Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.
"Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, cleebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief."
A memorial service and funeral arrangements will be announced later in coordination with the King family.
