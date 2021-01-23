A Scottish health board has given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than a tenth of its population.

As of January 18, almost 2,700 people have received the first dose of the vaccine in NHS Western Isles since the vaccine programme began in Scotland in December, marking 12% of the area's population. 

The figure is followed by 7.92% in NHS Orkney, where 1,481 first doses have been administered.

On mainland Scotland, NHS Tayside has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 7.3% of its population, with 25,555 doses so far.

It comes as the first dosage figure across Scotland reached 380,667 on Saturday, with 5,188 having received their second dose.

The vaccine is being administered in accordance to a priority list set out by the JCVI.