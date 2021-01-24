An Edinburgh neighbourhood has been identified as having the highest coronavirus death rate in Scotland.

Liberton West has seen one in every 100 people die with the virus since the pandemic began.

READ MORE: Scottish health board has vaccinated 12 per cent of its population as map reveals jag progress

It holds the highest death rate in any of Scotland 1,279 intermediate zones, which are areas covering the whole of Scotland with populations ranging between 2,500 and 6,000.

Of the areas in the top 200, there are 43 areas in Glasgow City with rates higher than 217.3 per 100,000.

The figures are taken from the National Records of Scotland's report, which is published every Wednesday.

As of January 17, the report has confirmed that 7,448 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate.

READ MORE: The areas in Scotland where Covid-19 hospital patients are at an all-time high

Between 11-17 January, 368 deaths were registered which mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 23 deaths from the previous week.

The rates dictated in our tables show the total deaths and the death rate per 100,000 population since March 31.

Pete Whitehouse, director of Statistical Services, said: “Each statistic represents heartbreak for families and friends across the country.

“Assessing trends in death registrations is difficult at this time of year due to the impact of registration office closures over the Christmas period and the increased registration activity which occurs in the following weeks. Our analysis looking at deaths by date of occurrence provides a clearer picture of the trend and shows that deaths began to increase in mid-December and this has continued through the early part of January.

This week’s report provides a provisional estimate of the number of excess deaths for the full year 2020. Deaths were 11% higher in 2020 than the average of the previous five years, representing the highest level of excess deaths since 1940.”