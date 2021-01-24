Nicola Sturgeon reached for her Rabbie Burns phrasebook to take down Prime Minister Boris Johnson during an interview on Sunday's edition of The Andrew Marr show.
The First Minister described Mr Johnson as a 'a sleekit cowrin tim'rous beastie' over his refusal to grant another referndum on Scottish Independence, adding that he was "afraid of democracy".
Earlier this month the Prime Minister told the same interviewer that a Scottish independence referendum should be a "once-in-a-generation" vote, and that the gap between referendums on Europe - the first in 1975 and the second in 2016 - was "a good sort of gap".
Asked about Boris Johnson's stance, and the possibility of another referendum should the SNP win a majority at Holyrood in May, Ms Sturgeon channelled The Bard to describe Mr Johnson, then asked that "what democract could stand in the way of that?"
Her stance won plaudits on social media from Independence supporters, but was greeted with howls of outrage from those in the opposite camp.
One said:
Nicola Sturgeon got an absolute *grilling* on #Marr over Alex Salmond...and more.— Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) January 24, 2021
Says Boris Johnson is “frightened of democracy”. Refers to Scottish elections (in which SNP expected to get a landslide) adding:
“What democrat could rightly stay in the way of that?” 💥🤛🏼
Another added:
Nicola sturgeon did a Burns “Burn” 😂— Holly Norval (@Earthboundarts) January 24, 2021
But not everyone agreed:
Sleekit beastie quote indeed @NicolaSturgeon how about "oh tae see yersel as ithers see ye".... Scotland is bigger than you, bigger than your party and bigger than indy ! How about the day job ? #ResignSturgeon— Colin (@AbsntFriends) January 24, 2021
