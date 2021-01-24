A resident from the Western Isles has been airlifted to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

It marks the fifth emergency retrieval of a patient since the outbreak on Barra began.

Health bosses also confirmed that there has been one new recorded case of Covid-19 on Barra; a contact of a previous case.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases has now reached 48 on the Isle of Barra alone.

Barra and Vatersay, which are joined by a causeway, have been moved into level four lockdown with more than 160 individuals self isolating - or around 13 percent of the local population.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced that Barra and Vatersay would move from level three to level four restrictions from Wednesday.

However, the rest of the Western Isles will remain in level three.

Gordon Jamieson, chief executive of NHS Western Isles, said: "Today we have had one new positive case of Covid-19 here in the western isles.

"That case is a contact of an existing case and is on Barra.

"That brings the total number of cases on Barra associated with this outbreak to 48."

He added: "Whilst the new positive case numbers on a daily basis are diminishing, I have to let you know that tonight since the outbreak began our fifth emergency retrieval is under way from Barra.

"Our thoughts go out to that patient and their family.”

He stressed the importance of avoiding complacency.

He said: “The message for the wider public is please do not get complacent.

“Please continue to follow the rules.”

"Only leave home if it is absolutely essential, and limit your contact with others.