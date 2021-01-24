Two women rescued from the slopes of a Scottish mountain have been charged with breaching lockdown resrictions.
The walkers, who were in their 20s and from Fife, called out the Lomond Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday after getting into difficulties on Ben Lomond.
They were helped to walk off the hill by the team and were not injured. Rescuers said they were caught in bad weather, with deep snow lying on the ground.
The view on the summit Pic: S Tinley, LMRT
Police Scotland said the women were charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct.
Under current restrictions, people who live in mainland Scotland are only permitted to leave their home or garden for an essential purpose such as work, exercise or essential shopping.
It is permitted to leave home for exercise which starts and finishes at the same place, and as long as it is within five miles from the boundary of your local authority area.
