Nicola Sturgeon is joined by chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith to give the latest coronavirus figures.
Less than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 752 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 4 deaths recorded - although this number is likely to be low as register offices are closed over the weekend.
The total number of cases has now reached 172,953.
New figures confirmed 2,016 people were in hospital - an increase of six from yesterday - with 151 in intensive care, marking a decrease of six.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 224 new cases.
A total of 138 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 87 cases recorded in Ayrshire and Arran.
The remaining cases were spread over Scotland's ten other health board areas.
The total number of deaths has now reached 5,709.
Ms Sturgeon added that 415,402 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The First Mininster said: "The pressure on our NHS continues to be acute and is likely to be so for some time yet, but we think we may have some cautious grounds for optimism that admissions to hospital are starting to tail off slightly."
