BBC viewers reacted after news anchor Joanna Gosling appeared confused over one of the main ingredients in a traditional Burns Supper.
The presenter was reporting on the haggis being launched into space by Perthshire butcher Simon Howie to mark the January 25 birthday of Scotland's national bard.
During the midday bulletin she told viewers that the Scottish delicacy is traditionally eaten with neeps and tatties, or "parsnips and potatoes, if you don't know".
READ MORE: Burns would not have heard Auld Lang Syne as we know it today
One Twitter user said that he hoped Morar-born weather presenter Carol Kirkwood would 'set her right' before the next news bulletin.
Joanna Gosling, reporting on the haggis being launched into space, reports that it's traditionally eaten with neeps and tatties, or "parsnips and potatoes, if you don't know"...— gambit-man (@gambitman14) January 25, 2021
wonder if Carol Kirkwood put her right before the next cycle https://t.co/oLIL2Vgt7q
Dunning-based firm Simon Howie sent the chieftain o’ the puddin’ race soaring over 20 miles above the Earth on Wednesday last week in tribute to Robert Burns.
The 454g dish initially took to the sky above the firm’s Strathearn HQ before travelling over Stirling, Falkirk, Edinburgh and the Pentland Hills prior to its safe landing in Lauder.
READ MORE: More ways to enjoy Burns Night at home
Butcher Simon explained the launch was carried out using a weather balloon provided by Scottish firm Stratonauts.
And it is hoped the flight – which took two hours and 37 minutes and reached a height of 107,293 feet – will encourage young people to explore science, technology, engineering and maths-related (STEM) subjects and careers.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment