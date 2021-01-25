NICOLA Sturgeon has announced extra support for Scotland's wedding sector as one of her senior ministers revealed her own engagement on social media.

The First Minister said the wedding industry has been one of the most "severely affected" by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the sector's support fund is being increased from £15 million to £25m, with applications opening on Thursday.

It came as SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced her own engagement on Twitter.

Posting a picture of her ring, Ms Forbes wrote: "Having launched the Wedding Fund today, I should declare an interest as a brave man asked me to marry him on a snowy local walk over the last few days and I said yes.

"No plans yet for a wedding - there’s plenty of Budget work to manage first. Some rare happy news!"

🎉💍Having launched the Wedding Fund today, I should declare an interest as a brave man asked me to marry him on a snowy local walk over the last few days and I said yes. No plans yet for a wedding - there’s plenty of Budget work to manage first. Some rare happy news! pic.twitter.com/kNWDVi00bk — Kate Forbes MSP (@KateForbesMSP) January 25, 2021

Figures from across the political spectrum sent their congratulations.

The 30-year-old become Finance Secretary last year following the shock resignation of Derek Mackay over a sleaze scandal.

Speaking during her regular coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: "Businesses across Scotland have been badly hit by the pandemic, and one of the sectors which is most severely affected, is the wedding sector.

"Covid restrictions have caused many couples to postpone their weddings, or their wedding celebrations.

"And of course the only weddings that have proceeded, have been very small affairs.

"For that reason, we announced targeted support for the wedding sector in December.

"I’m pleased to confirm today that applications for support will open on Thursday, and that the size of the support fund is being increased by £10 million - from £15 million to £25 million.

"The fund will be administered by Scotland’s enterprise agencies, and will provide grants of up to £25,000 for businesses directly affected by the cancellation and postponement of weddings during the pandemic.

"Those include, for example, events venues, photographers, and caterers."

She said details of how to apply for funding will be available on the 'Find Business Support' website at findbusinesssupport.gov.scot.

The First Minister added: "Businesses involved in weddings employ thousands of people across the country, and of course they also plays an important part in ensuring that couples enjoy the wedding day of their dreams.

"For both of these reasons, it’s important to ensure that the sector is able to operate once restrictions start to ease.

"I hope that this support provides some of the reassurance, and practical help, that enables that to happen."