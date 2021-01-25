An SNP MSP who represents Grangemouth has labelled the country’s biggest polluter “misguided” after their billionaire boss refused to appear in front of MSPs investigating Scotland’s response to the climate emergency.

Petrochemicals company, Ineos, run by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has snubbed an appearance in front of a Holyrood committee investigating the Scottish Government's proposals for responding to the crisis.

The company told The Herald that it had turned down the offer to appear before MSPs because it believes it would be “better served by involving the Chemical Industry Association who can give a broader industry input”.

Heavy industry including Ineos’s operation at Grangemouth remains a hurdle in Scotland meeting its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2045 and cut emissions by 75 per cent of 1990 levels by 2030. Now, Angus MacDonald, who represents Falkirk East has demanded the company re-thinks its stance, warning the firm is expected “to play a vital part in the decarbonisation of the Grangemouth industrial sector”.

READ MORE: Ineos boss snubs MSPs investigating Scotland's zero carbon future

Four Holyrood committees are scrutinising the Scottish Government’s climate change plan update, with Mr MacDonald sitting on the Environment Committee and Rural Economy Committee.

He said: “I am both dismayed and frustrated that Ineos have refused to give evidence to the Scottish Parliament Committee, either in person or by written submission.

“This is not what we expect from a major player in our economy, and a multi-national company which will have a dramatic impact on our transition away from fossil fuels to a carbon zero economy.

“We expect Ineos to play a vital part in the decarbonisation of the Grangemouth industrial sector, but their refusal to directly take part in our four committee scrutiny is seriously misjudged and misguided.”

The SNP MSP added: “We need to understand the challenges that major players such as Ineos face as we transition to net zero, but we can’t do that if they will not engage with us.

“I understand the convener of the Parliament’s Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee has written to Ineos CEO, Monaco-based Sir Jim Ratcliffe, urging him to reconsider their decision not to give evidence.

“I hope he does reconsider, because this snub to the committee does not fill me with confidence that Ineos is taking the climate emergency, and the contribution they can make in tackling it, seriously.”

An Ineos spokesperson said: “We have declined the invitation to the committee reviewing the climate change plan because we think that the committee would be better served by involving the Chemical Industry Association who can give a broader industry input.

“We believe that comments on the climate change plan is one for the sector in Scotland as a whole. “Ineos is engaged with the Scottish Government, and UK Government, to help create policies and approaches which work towards net-zero emissions.”