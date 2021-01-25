Scots who have been dealing with debt as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic are being offered a free guide to help with their financial situation.

The ‘how to deal with debt’ guide was funded by the Scottish Government and has been developed by the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline.

“We know that there are many families in Scotland who will be impacted financially because of COVID-19, said the organisation’s communities secretary, Aileen Campbell.

“It can be hard to find the time to manage our money, and it can be a stressful subject.”

The guide provides the steps individuals in debt need to take and aims to put the person using the guide in the best position to deal with their financial situation.

Joanna Elson, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, said: “Struggling with debt is an extremely difficult experience and it is so important that anyone in this situation knows that help is available. I would urge anyone concerned about their debts to seek free, independent advice from a debt charity such as National Debtline as early as possible.”

The ‘How to deal with your debt’ guide is available here and can be ordered in bulk by money advice agencies here.

National Debtline offers free advice by phone and online, for more information visit www.nationaldebtline.org/scotland or on 0808 808 4000.