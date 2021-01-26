HE roamed the streets and dabbled in soft drugs as a teenager but has now turned his life around to become a full-time youth pastor.

Lee Whitecross is responsible for nurturing young people at Gillespie Memorial Church in Dunfermline, Fife and reaching out to others in the town.

When coronavirus restrictions are eventually lifted, it is the 25-year-old hope that he will be able to visit high schools and engage with young people in all the different places where they hang out.

He makes no secret of going off the rails in his teens and says he only found true purpose in life after he found God.

The former Starbucks barista grew up in Wester Hailes in Edinburgh and spent a lot of time as a hanging around the streets with his friends experimenting with cannabis.

His life was turned around after he attended a Youth Alpha course when he was 16.

Mr Whitecross, who took up newly created post earlier this month and has been working online, said: “Before the course I did not have much purpose or drive and did not know who I was.

“I was trying to figure things out and had a lot of questions because I was curious and searching a lot. Although I was close to my pals I was always wondering if there was more to life and I found purpose in God.”

Lee Whitecross, with wife Ashley, is looking forward to his new role

Mr Whitecross, who is married to Ashley and lives in the Stenhouse area of Edinburgh, said he is passionate about sharing his outlook on the world through what is his first full-time ministry role.

“Life can be hard when you are a teenager and I want to pass my experience on to young people and be very honest and real in my faith,” he explained.

“I do not want to be fake and plan to show them the reality of who Jesus is and help them realise their full value and worth. I believe all young people have great potential and talent that should be celebrated and encouraged.”

Mr Whitecross has nearly 10 years of voluntary youth experience and his last full-time job was as a facilities assistant at Oriam, Scotland's National Sports Performance Centre at Heriot-Watt University on Edinburgh.

He added: “In a way I am surprised that I am in this position now because I don’t come from a Christian background and didn’t give religion any thought before the Alpha course.

“So looking back it is very strange that I am now working for a church."

Rev Mike Weaver, minister of Gillespie Memorial Church, said he believes Mr Whitecross will reach out to bring young people together with initiatives.

He said: "Hopefully we can have a positive impact on their lives, not least their mental health."

Former London nightclub owner, Mr Weaver said the church was ready to recruit the 38-hour a week post last year but the process was delayed due to the pandemic. He has been conducting online services for the past 10 months and said more young people have been tuning in to the on-line youth group than usually walked through the front door on most Sundays.