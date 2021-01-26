A Scottish council rocked by claims staff self-harmed and had suicidal thoughts due to bullying and harassment has paid out £230,000 in gagging agreements over the last five years.

Figures obtained by The Herald show that 14 settlement agreements were paid out by East Dunbartonshire Council between April 2016 and April 2020, all with controversial non-disclosure clauses in place.

The data, released under freedom of information, also showed that there were at least 17 bullying grievances raised by staff over the same period, however none of these were upheld.

It comes after The Herald revealed at the end of last year that the Scottish Government had been asked to intervene in an investigation into bullying within the council’s social work department after staff lost confidence in the process.

Trade union Unison said it was now in “meaningful discussions” with the local authority in a bid to resolve the issue, however further current and former employees have since contacted The Herald to raise further concerns.

A group of whistleblowers claim the investigation has been “shambolic” and that the culture at the council is that “if you raise concerns then you are classed as a problem employee”.

While two employees who have since left the local authority said they did so due to bullying and harassment at a senior level. One claimed that several of her co-workers also left for the same reason.

The revelations have prompted further calls for an independent investigation into the allegations.

Ross Greer called for an independent investigation into the claims

Scottish Green Party MSP for the West of Scotland, Ross Greer, said: “These bullying and harassment claims are serious and have been going on far too long. It’s time for East Dunbartonshire Council to appoint an independent investigator.

“Victims must be confident that they can tell their story without fear of being restricted or silenced.”

While Labour said it was “unacceptable” for local government workers to be subjected to bullying or harassment of any kind, particularly after the vital work they have done during the pandemic.

Party interim leader Jackie Baillie added: “The health and wellbeing of council workers is paramount and Scottish Labour supports efforts that seek proper redress for any grievances.”

Trade union GMB Scotland added that the settlement agreement figure showed the “economic consequence” of employer’s failing to properly address such problems.

A union spokesman said: “It’s a costly reminder for East Dunbartonshire Council that they cannot be equivocal when it comes to the proper duty of care to its employees.”

Gerry Cornes, chief executive of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “The Council’s investigation relating to a number of issues raised within East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s Social Work Services continues.

“Our investigation is following robust Council procedures and it would be inappropriate to comment further on it at this time, except to reaffirm that the health and wellbeing of all our clients and employees remains paramount.

“Any allegations relating to employment grievances are fully investigated in accordance with our procedures and action taken as appropriate.

“We are unable to comment on individual employees.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Health Secretary contacted Unison and East Dunbartonshire Council in November – we are aware both parties are working to find an agreeable solution.”