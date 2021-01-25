IT has been a long time coming but Glasgow can finally boast a Michelin star restaurant for the first time in 18 yearss.

Cail Bruich has been awarded a coveted Michelin star through Scottish chef Lorna McNee who has brought the accolade home to the city just over five months into her first head chef role.

It makes her the first solo female chef to be awarded one in 20 years and the first female chef to be awarded one in Scotland’s largest city.

The last restaurant to hold a star in the city was Gordon Ramsay’s Amaryllis which closed in 2004. Cail Bruich, which also has three AA Rosettes, was opened in 2008 by brothers Chris and Paul Charalambous who ran the kitchen and front of house respectively.

It was only early in 2020 that chef Chris decided to move away from the kitchen to focus on other aspects of the family run business, they also own Bar Brett and run Epicures.

Ms McNee was appointed head chef at Cail Bruich in August 2020, a step up from her previous role as sous chef at two Michelin starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie where she had started her career as an apprentice. In 2019 she appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu and was named “Champion of Champions”.

Ms McNee said: "Winning a Michelin star has been a dream of mine since I became a chef. The feeling of achieving it is better than I could have ever imagined. The best feeling for me though, is seeing the happiness on my team members’ faces knowing that all our hard work and sacrifice has been worthwhile. It is amazing to share it with them. I’m so proud, it is a dream come true.”

Her decision to join the 28-cover restaurant was influenced by its style of cooking; the strong front of house team, which is headed up by GM and ex Martin Wishart restaurant manager, Chris Donnachie and the opportunity it offered for her to make her own mark on the menu.

Ms McNee is known for creating elegant plates of food that make the most of Scotland’s seasonally changing ingredients prepared with respect and a lightness of touch. Dishes on her most recent tasting menu included West coast crab, celeriac, citrus, apple, langoustine consommé, Exmoor caviar; Peterhead cod, baby gem, cornichon, squid, sourdough, beurre noisette and Anjou squab pigeon, braised chicory, roast onion, seared duck liver, preserved cherry. Since November Lorna has been preparing dishes for delivery and collection in Glasgow.

Cail Bruich’s owners Paul and Chris Charalambous, said they were delighted and humbled to receive this accolade.

They said: "A commitment to excellence in food and service has always been our ethos. To achieve Glasgow’s first star in 18 years, and in my home city is the dream of a lifetime. The award is for our team, suppliers and craftspeople who strive to provide the best possible experience for our guests.

“We wouldn’t have achieved this prestigious award without the support and loyalty shown by our guests. We hope that this recognition of excellence will put Glasgow firmly on the culinary map, where it undoubtedly should be.”

Glasgow is currently under tier 4 restrictions so Cail Bruich is offering delivery and collection only for its CB at Home menus. To order visit cailbruich.co.uk