The First Minister has said that she is considering piloting vaccinations round the clock in a bid to accelerate the rollout.
Nicola Sturgeon said this would likely have the "biggest impact" as jags start to be offered to younger age groups - and would mean centres would have to be open 24-hours a day.
But while some people may want to turn up in the middle of the night to get a jab others will not - meaning the whole plan could collapse into confusion.
Would you get up in the middle of the night to be vaccinated?
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment