The First Minister has said that she is considering piloting vaccinations round the clock in a bid to accelerate the rollout. 

Nicola Sturgeon said this would likely have the "biggest impact" as jags start to be offered to younger age groups - and would mean centres would have to be open 24-hours a day.

But while some people may want to turn up in the middle of the night to get a jab others will not - meaning the whole plan could collapse into confusion.

Would you get up in the middle of the night to be vaccinated? 