MORE THAN 100,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK, the latest figures show.

According to the Office for National Statistics, around 108,000 people have now died since the start of the pandemic last year.

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, is calling for the Prime Minister to hold an inquiry into the pandemic now, arguing lessons can be learned from the past 11 months that could help save lives.

He said Boris Johnson needed to take a “long hard look in the mirror” as the grave milestone was reached this morning, and continued: “The death of over 100,000 people with coronavirus is a dark day for our country.

“Loss on this scale can seem almost too great to get our heads around but we must never forget that each of these people has left behind family, friends and neighbours.

“Thoughts and prayers are needed for all those left behind but alone that will not get us through this pandemic.”

He said his party has been calling for an inquiry for the last six months, but added: “Just this week the Prime Minister said it was 'not sensible' to hold an inquiry now. But now is precisely the right time if we are to put the lessons of the last 12 months to best use.

"Lessons learnt after the event will come too late for thousands in our country who will lose loved ones in the coming months.

“They will also come too late for thousands more who will suffer with the after effects of this virus such as long COVID. If the loss of 100,000 people in this country is not a good enough reason to hold a public inquiry now, then the Prime Minister needs to take a long hard look in the mirror."