There have been 1,049 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 87 deaths in the same period.
149 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 2,010 people are in hospital.
13,819 new tests were carried out with 9.0% of these being positive.
Public Health Scotland has said 437,900 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Tuesday, an increase of 22,498 from the previous day.
It added that 6,060 people have received the second dose, a rise of 522.
Scottish Government statistics show the daily test positivity rate is 9%, up slightly from 8.6% on the previous day when 752 new cases were recorded.
The latest figures come as over 100,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK, the latest figures show
According to the Office for National Statistics, around 108,000 people have now died since the start of the pandemic last year.
