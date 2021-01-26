A Scottish-born runner has broken the women's Parkrun 5km world record during a race in Australia.
Lauren Reid completed the slightly hilly course in 15 minutes 45 second at the Parramatta parkrun in Greater Western Sydney beating the previous record set by Charlotte Arter, who ran a time of 15:49 at the Cardiff parkrun on February 1, 2020.
Ms Reid, 35, said, ‘A huge thank you to Parramatta parkrun – what a wonderful, supportive and positive community!
"Everyone was incredibly kind and so, so supportive. Thank you all again, so much. I feel so very humbled.’
📢 😮 NEW WORLD RECORD ANNOUNCEMENT! 😮 📢— parkrun UK (@parkrunUK) January 26, 2021
Huge congratulations to Lauren Reid for setting a new female parkrun world record at Parramatta parkrun in Australia, coming in at an amazing 15:45! 👏
🌳 #loveparkrun pic.twitter.com/qrxlRlV1l3
Parkrun is a volunteer-led event with branches across the globe. Meetings are organised locally and use parks and streets to host communal 5k runs.
READ MORE: Seaside runs to park jogs, Scotland's best running routes
The events are currently suspended in the UK due to coronavirus restrictions, but those in Australia are able to go ahead thanks to the country's successful efforts containing the spread of the disease.
Congrats to Lauren Reid for a new female parkrun record - 15:45— parkrun Australia (@parkrunAU) January 23, 2021
"A HUGE thank you to Parramatta Park run - what a wonderful, supportive & positive community! Everyone was incredibly kind & so, so supportive. Thank you all again, so much. I feel so very humbled ❤️" 💬 Lauren Reid pic.twitter.com/35ITiRAblt
Ms Reid made her record-breaking run on Saturday, January 23, amid distinctly un-Scottish conditions. The temperature in Sydney reached 31C on the day, with a low of 22C.
READ MORE: Running brings happiness, study finds
One runner tweeted: "Impressive achievement, and it was damn hot out there. I'd barely made it to the halfway turn in that time.
"During the pre-run briefing we were told the record attempt was happening. Exciting after the race to hear she'd done it. A bit of parkrun history."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.