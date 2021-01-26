Almost all of Scotland's frontline health and social care workers have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

New figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed the percentage of priority groups who have so far received their first jag.

It is the first time we have been able to see how many doses have been administered to different groups across the country, and was rolled out on Monday.

READ MORE: Daily Covid cases and deaths in your area

Now, we've collated the results and created an interactive resource to show just how many people in each sector have been vaccinated.

A total of 226,257 first doses have been given to frontline health and social care workers, marking 98% of the group.

They were one of the first to be given the jag, as per the priority list determined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Residents in care homes, specifically in older homes, are well on their way to completing their vaccinations, with 95% of residents in older homes being vaccinated so far.

READ MORE: Scottish health board has already vaccinated 12 per cent of its population as map reveals jag progress

A total of 89% of residents in all care homes have so far been vaccinated, with 28,409 doses being administered to residents across both groups.

Overall, as of 8.30am on January 26, 437,900 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 6,060 have received the second dose.

You can check how many vaccines have been given in your local area up until January 18 using our new interactive map.