The showpiece of New York's celebrtation of all things Scottish - the Tartan Day parade - has been cancelled for the second year running due to fears over coronavirus.

Organisers said they had pulled the plug on the event "with heavy hearts", but recognised that it would be impossible to go ahead due to restrictions on travel still in place across the US and the slow roll-out of a vaccine.

More than 30,000 people attended the last Tartan Day parade in 2019, which was led by invited Grand Marshall Sir Billy Connolly.

Sir Billy Connolly leads the parade in 2019.

The event is the cetrepiece of of Tartan Week, which brings a full programme of special events to New York from April 3-8. In a statement released today, the organisers said: "It is with heavy hearts thayt the National Tartan Day New York Committee, once again, announce hat the New York City Tartan Day Parade as we know it will not take place.

"We had hoped that, by now, we would be able to go ahead with the parade, but with the restrictions on travel and the uncertainty surrounding the distribution of the vaccine, it is very unlikely that New York State, and New York City, will allow large gatherings any time soon.

"We are so sorry. This is hugely disappointing to share with you. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a drain on us all forever, changing all that we love to do."

The statement added that the organisers plan a virtual celebration similar to last year's.