Impact Summit, ‘Europe’s leading purpose-led business event’, have announced their first speakers for this year’s edition. The two-day event - usually held in Glasgow - will take place online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, across 19th and 20th of May 2021.
Delivered by Edinburgh-based company FutureX, Impact Summit champions the global movement of companies and organisations putting values, sustainability and social consciousness at the heart of business. Since 2017, Impact Summit has grown to become one of the largest business events of its kind in the world, and is expected to attract over 1,000 attendees this year.
The first confirmed speakers at this year’s event were announced today, including Christian Kroll, Founder and CEO of ecologically friendly search engine Ecosia; Saskia Bruysten, CEO of social business pioneers Yunus Social Business; and former Director of Sustainability at Marks and Spencer, Mike Barry.
Bruce Walker, Co-founder and CEO of FutureX, said:
"Impact Summit is a catalyst for organisations of all sizes to embrace change. With a climate emergency, economic uncertainty and global health threats, we need bright, innovative and diverse minds to come together to reimagine how we do business. With COP26 in Glasgow, all eyes will be on Scotland this year and we're ready to showcase exactly what we can do."
Mike Barry, former Director of Sustainability at Marks and Spencer, said:
“Impact Summit attracts a great mix of companies and organisations, big and small, committed to doing business totally differently in the future. Innovating to find new ways of offering citizens products and services that are great for them but also for society and nature too. Last year’s Impact Summit was inspiring, this year’s will be too."
Tickets to Impact Summit are available from www.impact-summit.org
