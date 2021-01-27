DOWNING St has hit back at Nicola Sturgeon’s rebuke to Boris Johnson over his visit to Scotland tomorrow when he is expected to use it to emphasise how the Covid vaccination programme has exemplified the strength of the Union.

During her daily coronavirus press conference, the First Minister took the Prime Minister to task, saying his visit to a Central Belt location was “not essential”.

Under current Scottish Government regulations only people making essential journeys across the border are allowed to enter Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said she was “not ecstatic” about the prospect of Mr Johnson’s visit but stressed she did not want her comments to be construed as her saying he was not welcome north of the border.

She told her daily briefing: “I would say, me travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen to visit a vaccination centre right now is not essential and Boris Johnson travelling from London to wherever he is in Scotland to do the same is not essential.

“If we’re asking other people to abide by that, then I’m sorry but it’s probably incumbent on us to do likewise.”

She added: “We have a duty to lead by example and if we are going to suggest that we don’t take these rules as seriously as we should, it gets harder to convince other people.

“That’s why I’m perhaps not ecstatic about the thought of the Prime Minister visiting, it’s not because he’s not welcome.”

In response, the PM’s spokesman declined to confirm Mr Johnson’s visit to Scotland tomorrow; security is always tight for such visits.

However, on a general point, he said: “It remains the fact that it is a fundamental role of the PM to be the physical representative of the UK Government.

“And it is right that he is visible and accessible to communities, businesses and the public across all parts of the UK, especially during this pandemic.”

Earlier this week, Christina McKelvie, the Scottish Government Minister for Older People and Equalities, was the first politician to express doubt as to whether the PM’s trip to Scotland, the first of 2021, would count as "essential work".

Her SNP colleague, MP Neil Gray, accused the PM of "total disrespect and disregard for 'do not travel unless absolutely necessary'".

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, insisted Mr Johnson should not just “stand around for staged photoshoots” during his visit.

But Alistair Jack came to the PM’s defence, saying criticism of his visit by political opponents was “utter nonsense”.

He told The Herald: “He is Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He is visiting Scotland for very good reasons; the details of the visit are not being released for security purposes.”

It is thought that Mr Johnson’s visit is Covid-related and might involve witnessing the Army’s involvement in the rollout of the vaccine programme.

The Scottish Secretary declared: “He has good reason to visit; he is Prime Minister of the UK. All the people on the trip with him will be lateral-flow tested before they leave and all Covid rules will be adhered to.

Asked if he believed his political opponents were playing games, Mr Jack said: “Yes. It’s ridiculous. We know there is a geographical border but it is not a physical border. We are one United Kingdom and he is Prime Minister of that United Kingdom.”

He added his “robust reply” was “directed at these SNP MPs who want to play petty politics at a time of crisis”.