A 'mobile' Covid testing unit has been set up by a health board amid a worrying spike in coronavirus cases.

NHS Forth Valley has set up the temporary testing centre in the town of Sauchie, Clackmannanshire, while cases remain "concerningly high"

Since Christmas, more than 100 positive cases have been recorded every seven days, rising to as many as 149 earlier in the month.

The unit, in the Sauchie Hall opened on Tuesday and will remain in place until Thursday night.

Anyone who wishes to get tested for the disease is being urged to book and attend an appointment.

Dr Graham Foster, Director of Public Health, NHS Forth Valley, said:

“The rate of positive cases across Clackmannanshire remains concerningly high and we have not yet seen the numbers starting to stabilise or decline the way we are in some other parts of Forth Valley.

“I would therefore encourage local people across Clackmannanshire to take this opportunity to get tested even if they currently feel well as some people can have Covid-19 without displaying any of the common symptoms.”