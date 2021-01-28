Fans across the world have travelled to Scotland to enjoy the scenic landscapes depicted in hit TV show Outlander.

But while people come from near and far to enjoy the sites, one megafan has taken it upon herself to help guide the fanbase on their travels, and has launched her own touring service.

Tallia Scotland, from Stirling, has given us an insight on her definitive guide to an Outlander Scotland - and the best places for fans to visit once lockdown restrictions have eased.

“After I watched the first season of Outlander, I completely fell in love with the show. I started visiting the different historical locations where it was filmed," she said.“If you live in Scotland or plan to visit in the future these are the locations you must go and see, they could even be squeezed into a day-long road trip.

“Firstly, we have Midhope Castle (known in Outlander as Lallybroch), Blackness Castle, Doune castle (known in Outlander as Leoch Castle), Culross, Falkland, Linlithgow Palace (known in Outlander as Wentworth Prison) and Aberdour Castle.”

Midhope Castle - Lallybroch

Midhope Castle is a derelict tower house of five storeys and a garret, it appeared mostly in season one of the TV show.

“It was built in the 16th century and is on the outskirts of the city of Edinburgh, it is known in the TV series as ‘Lallybroch’ and is the house of Jamie Fraser and his family,” said Tallia.

Blackness Castle

Blackness Castle is a 15th century fortress that appeared in season one of Outlander where it represented Fort William.

Originally built as a residence for one of Scotland’s most powerful families, the Crichtons, it later took on different roles, for instance as a garrison fortress and state prison.

Tallia added: “For those who have seen the show and remember season one this is the location where Jamie Fraser received lashes from Captain Randall, this is also where later on in the season Jamie rescues his wife Claire from the Captain.”

Doune Castle – Leoch Castle

The castle was built in the late 14th century by ‘Scotland’s uncrowned king’ Robert Stewart, the first Duke of Albany and the Governor of Scotland.

“The castle appears in Outlander season one and is known as Leoch Castle, which is the home of Jamie’s uncle Laird Colum Mackenzie and his clan.

It is also the first place Jamie brought Claire to after she travelled through the stones,” Tallia said.

Culross

Culross is known by many as one of the most picturesque villages in Scotland, with its white-harled houses with red-tiled roofs and cobbled streets.

It is described by the National Trust for Scotland as the: “most complete example of a burgh of the 17th and 18th centuries.”

Tallia added: “This is a wonderful historical town in Fife, it was used many times throughout the Outlander seasons.

“In season one it appeared as Cranesmuir and in season four it was used for Laoghaire’s home.

“It is also well known for being the place where you will find the character Geillis Duncan’s house and her herbal garden.”

Falkland

Falkland is a town in Fife which is famous for its royal palace, it was once the country residence of the Stewart kings and queens as they hunted wild boar and deer in the forests of Fife.

“This town is featured in Outlander to portray Inverness and is where Claire arrives with Frank for their second honeymoon in the first season episode one.

“It is featured in season two and also season four when Roger came to look for Brianna.”

Linlithgow Palace - Wentworth prison

Linlithgow Palace was once a royal residence of the Stewarts and a resting stop for royals on the busy road from Edinburgh Castle and Stirling Castle.

“Linlithgow palace is the royal birthplace of James V in 1512, Mary Queen of Scots in 1542 and Princess Elizabeth in 1596.

“The palace and its underground tunnels, known in Outlander as Wentworth prison, appear in season one during the time period when Jamie Fraser was locked up and tortured by Captain Randall.”

Aberdour Castle

Aberdour Castle has served as a residence to the powerful Mortimer, Randolph and Douglas families.

“This is also located in Fife and was featured in Outlander as the place where Claire brought Jamie to recover from his injuries in season one.

“It is a beautiful spot to visit and the perfect place to go as a final the destination of an Outlander road trip,” Tallia added.