Nicola's Sturgeon's defence of the SNP against accusations of transphobia caused a storm on social media, as people weighed in with their views.
Twitter personified the sharply divided debate, with many supporting the First Minister, while some railed against her message.
Some said they would even quit the SNP over her stance, though others said it was way past time she spoke out.
Here's a flavour of what was said in support of Ms Sturgeon.
Thank you for this. I am one of the people who left the party this week and I truly appreciate these words. I hope that there will be action to follow them and I hope that soon I can rejoin an SNP that refuses to allow this intolerance a place to take root.— mark (@MrMo_J) January 27, 2021
Thank you Nicola, I’m not a young person, I campaigned beside you for Jim Sillars, I campaigned for you in Govan. I’m dad to a transitioning young adult. I needed to hear this. You know who you problem is and if it’s not addressed “old” people will leave too.— John W 🏴 (@wj63w) January 27, 2021
You've accurately stated that this will ring hollow if action doesn't follow, but I do want to give some credit where it's due too. Few major political figures in the UK have vocally opposed transphobia, even as lip service.— Jessica Kotarski (@JessicaKotarski) January 27, 2021
I look forward to seeing the follow through.
I'm not saying this is amazing but the fact Transphobia is actually getting spoken about by a leading politician in such a personal way can only be good.— Jack Turner 🥔 (@JacketPotato97) January 27, 2021
I hope the labour party @Keir_Starmer learn from this, and that Trans people eventually feel safe to participate in politics
But others were not impressed:
I think you've been misinformed. "no debate" is the cornerstone of the transactivism you espouse. That's why they attempt to shut down women's meetings & get women fired from their jobs - mra style.— Miss Blennerhassett (@NeedaGin) January 27, 2021
Will you be also making a statement about how the snp is a safe place for women?
Didn’t feel like calling out the abuse and pile on that one of the parties best MPs suffered from those that are now quitting the party because “they don’t feel safe” nah?— Calum Livingstone (@Caltonfan) January 27, 2021
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.