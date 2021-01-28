NHS Western Isles has suffered another significant increase in coronavirus cases.

The health board has confirmed that outbreaks of the virus in Lewis and Benbecula are linked to island medical facilities.

A total of ten new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health bosses last night.

Six of the new cases are linked to an outbreak in Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, where all but essential visiting has been suspended for the time being.

Contact tracing is underway and a number of people have already been asked to self isolate.

The cases are a combination of both staff and patients.

Meanwhile, a new cluster on Benbecula has linked three new cases to a medical practice on the island.

This cluster, and the associated close contacts, are impacting on Griminish Surgery, which is closed today.

27/1/21: Latest update from NHSWI Chief Exec Gordon Jamieson. There have been 10 new cases of #COVID19 in the Western Isles today. 6 new cases are linked to an outbreak in Western Isles Hospital, a cluster of 3 in Benbecula & 1 in S Uist. #FACTS

https://t.co/nUe7who490 — NHS Western Isles (@NHSWI) January 27, 2021

Patients have been told they can call ahead to arrange collection of medication.

Contingency arrangements for Uist and Barra Hospital are also being planned, as medical staff from the Griminish Surgery provide cover for the hospital.

The tenth positive case has emerged on South Uist, and is linked to a previous positive case.

A statement from NHS Western Isles reads: "Clearly, these numbers are concerning and it is vital that our communities do not take any unnecessary risks and are particularly vigilant in terms of any symptoms and immediately self isolate (along with their entire household) and book a test if they develop symptoms, regardless of how mild.

"Please do not assume that symptoms are only a cold or another winter virus – any symptoms common to COVID-19 should be tested to ensure that the virus is not inadvertently spread through communities."

The health board has reiterated that it is of "particular importance" not to meet anyone who is not in your household.

The exception to this is if you are required to go into another household to provide care and support for a vulnerable person.

In addition, health bosses are calling for residents to stay put and only travel if "absolutely essential."

"Even if your travel is classed as ‘essential’ under current government legislation, we would strongly urge that even travel which comes under this definition is carefully assessed at this time and that, where travel can be safely avoided or delayed, we would ask that this is considered", the statement read.