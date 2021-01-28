There have been over 1,000 new cases and a further 82 deaths over the past 24 hours in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has announces.

The First Minister confirmed that there had been 1,201 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 176,533 in Scotland.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Ms Sturgeon also said that 1,938 people were in hopsital - a decrease of 33 since yesterday.

A total of 142 people are in intensive care with coronavirus - a decrease of three since yesterday.

With 82 additional deaths, the total deaths under the new measurement has now reached 5,970.

The First Minister did not have the latest figures on the vaccination programme, but said that around 60% of people over 80 had now received their first dose of vaccine.

She said the Scottish Government was on track to complete the first doses for over-80s by the target of the end of next.

She also said that she expected the vast majority to have received their first dose by the start of next week.

Over-70s will start to be vaccinated next week as well, and all of them as well as those who are clinically extremely vulnerable will have had the first dose by the middle of February.

She said: "As we make good progress with vaccination we also see signs of progress in suppressing the virus.

"We will later today publish the most up-to-date R number which suggests that it is now below one".

Ms Sturgeon said the number provided "further evidence that the lockdown restrictions are working."