Prime Minister Boris Johnson has traveled to Scotland to pay a vist to two facilities vital to the fight against Covid.

He donned PPE on a visit to the Lighthouse Laboratory at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow, where coronavirus tests are processed.

And he travelled to Castlemilk in Glasgow to see a vaccination centre currently being established by the army.

Mr Johnson was shown the work of the Lighthouse Laboratory, where polymerase chain reaction (PCR) samples for coronavirus are processed, during a visit to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus.

The Prime Minister's visit has not been without controversy, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying it wasn't "essential", and therefore against the spirit of current Covid-related restrictions.

But the visit has been defended by senior Tories as an example of the Union at work.

Officials said Westminster has delivered more than one million rapid lateral flow test kits to Scotland so far and is funding testing sites across the country – including seven drive-through centres, 27 walk-in sites and 21 mobile testing units, along with the Lighthouse Lab in Glasgow.

Westminster cash has provided 62% of testing kits in Scotland, No 10 added.

Mr Johnson met with soldiers setting up the Castlemilk centre

Speaking ahead of his visit to Scotland, the Prime Minister said: “Mutual co-operation across the UK throughout this pandemic is exactly what the people of Scotland expect and it is what I have been focused on.

“The people of the UK have stood together during this pandemic: from our doctors and nurses in our hospitals to our shop workers, scientists, lorry drivers and teachers – working together as one truly United Kingdom is the best way to build our Covid recovery.”