A blanket of snow could cover parts of Scotland in the next couple of days, with some areas seeing up to seven inches (20cm).
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow covering much of Scotland, including...
Forecasters said snowy conditions could bring “significant” disruption to travel across central and northern Scotland, with a warning in place from 4am on Thursday until midday on Friday.
It comes after large swathes of the UK were blanketed in snow last weekend.
A lucky few will see some #sunshine this afternoon, but #rain and #snow will continue for parts of Scotland and northern England in particular
The Met Office said the UK had experienced its snowiest spell since late January 2019, when 20 weather stations in the UK recorded accumulations of two inches (5cm) or more for three days consecutively.
There are also yellow warnings in place for rain over the next couple of days, with as much as 40mm expected locally in eastern parts of Scotland.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️
Snow across Scotland
Valid until midday Friday
Latest info
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️
A resident in western Scotland said locals were having to dig pathways out of snow surrounding their homes.
“We are currently trying to dig our access road out… it will probably take us and our neighbours a full day to dig us out,” Clare Hoskins, who lives near Largs, North Ayrshire, said.
The 37-year-old lecturer at Strathclyde University said she believes the nearby main road has also been closed due to the heavy snowfall.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️
Rain across eastern parts of Scotland
Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200
Latest info
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️
And more disruption could be on the way as forecasters warn that travel conditions could become treacherous across parts of central and northern Scotland.
What to expect
- Some roads and railways will be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some services may be cancelled and there is a small chance of stranded vehicles and passengers.
- Some rural communities could become cut off
- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
