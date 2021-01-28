A blanket of snow could cover parts of Scotland in the next couple of days, with some areas seeing up to seven inches (20cm).

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow covering much of Scotland, including...

Forecasters said snowy conditions could bring “significant” disruption to travel across central and northern Scotland, with a warning in place from 4am on Thursday until midday on Friday.

It comes after large swathes of the UK were blanketed in snow last weekend.

A lucky few will see some #sunshine this afternoon, but #rain and #snow will continue for parts of Scotland and northern England in particular pic.twitter.com/MOjE5iKG0P — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2021

The Met Office said the UK had experienced its snowiest spell since late January 2019, when 20 weather stations in the UK recorded accumulations of two inches (5cm) or more for three days consecutively.

There are also yellow warnings in place for rain over the next couple of days, with as much as 40mm expected locally in eastern parts of Scotland.

A resident in western Scotland said locals were having to dig pathways out of snow surrounding their homes.

“We are currently trying to dig our access road out… it will probably take us and our neighbours a full day to dig us out,” Clare Hoskins, who lives near Largs, North Ayrshire, said.

The 37-year-old lecturer at Strathclyde University said she believes the nearby main road has also been closed due to the heavy snowfall.

And more disruption could be on the way as forecasters warn that travel conditions could become treacherous across parts of central and northern Scotland.

What to expect

Some roads and railways will be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some services may be cancelled and there is a small chance of stranded vehicles and passengers.

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

Picture taken with permission from the twitter feed of @HoskinsLab of snow near Largs, North Ayrshire. Picture date: Thursday January 28, 2021.

