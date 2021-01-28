A PROMINENT SNP MP has written directly to the Prime Minister after he visited part of his constituency today.

Stewart McDonald, MP for Glasgow South, has told Mr Johnson his visit to a Castlemilk vaccination centre was not essential and there are other ways of showing appreciation for those helping with the pandemic.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon said Mr Johnson's journey was not necessary, given the current tough lockdown measures taking place across the country, and added she was "not ecstatic" about the trip.

Mr Johnson has spent the morning meeting troops and medical staff at a vaccine centre in Castlemilk, before visiting a factory in Livingston where doses of the vaccine against coronavirus are being made.

Members of the public have reported the visit to Police Scotland, arguing the Prime Minister is breaking lockdown rules.

However the force said the trip is for work purposes and they are continuing to provide police support.

In his letter, Mr McDonald wrote: “ I am writing to you regarding your visit to my constituency today.

“Let me begin by acknowledging your desire to thank the members of our armed services for their diligence, hard work, and expertise in setting up facilities to support the mass vaccination centres being established throughout the country, including Castlemilk in my constituency.

“Such a sentiment is shared by the overwhelming majority of parliamentarians, across all parties, and one I wish to place on record as the SNP Shadow Defence Spokesperson.

“However, at a time when your own Government’s advice is to adhere to essential travel only, it flies in the face of logic and common sense for you to travel from London to Glasgow for what can only be described as a photo opportunity.”

It comes after Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael said earlier this week Mr Johnson must have some “real work” to do on his trip, and not “stand around for staged photo shoots”.

Mr McDonald continued: “ The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon MSP, has made very clear that your trip is not deemed to be essential, and as such should not be happening.

“How can we, as elected politicians, expect the general public to adhere to every necessary restriction in place for public health reasons, if the Prime Minister fails to heed his own advice for essential travel only?

“There are many ways to show your appreciation for the work of our armed forces, more appropriate to the situation we find ourselves in during a global health pandemic. Today’s visit is not one of them.”

He added that it was vital all parliamentarians to “set an example of best practice” by following Government guidance, and finished: “Your visit today fails to do so, and once again reinforces the public perception that there is one set of rules for them and another for those in power.

“I urge you to reflect seriously upon this and to respect the guidance. “

Downing Street has insisted it is important for the Prime Minister to be "visible and accessible" across the whole of the UK during the pandemic.