THE SNP has been criticised for "pressing ahead" with plans for a second independence referendum as the country faces years of "economic turmoil".

It came as the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) warned economic activity in Scotland will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

The Scottish Conservatives said funding for the SNP Government's Constitution, Europe and External Affairs division is due to increase after it spent £100,000 on "Referendums Act implementation" last year.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes delivered the draft Scottish Budget in Holyrood earlier today.

The SFC, the Scottish Government's official forecaster, estimated economic activity in Scotland will drop by 5 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

It also forecast the criteria for a "Scotland-specific economic shock" will be met for the first time later in 2021, with GDP potentially lagging behind north of the Border.

However the SFC said this is likely down to the difference between its forecast and the Office for Budget Responsibility's UK forecast in November, which predated the current lockdown.

Scottish Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser MSP said: "We still heard the usual grievances from the SNP but the fact is this is the biggest ever Scottish Budget from the UK Government.

"As a result of all that extra UK funding, we can welcome that key Scottish Conservative demands on income tax and NHS spending have been met.

"However, we are extremely disappointed that the SNP have not delivered a fair funding deal to councils to protect local services.

"The SNP have also passed the buck on delivering 100% rates relief for the full year.

"They have all the funding they need but cash has been incredibly slow to actually reach businesses, and this decision is a further slap in the face.

"Businesses hoping for some rare positive news have been let down.

"This Budget fails to put Scotland’s recovery first and rule out a referendum.

"It’s staggering that they’ve increased the Constitution budget while we’re suffering a 'Scotland-specific economic shock' and amid warnings that the country is facing years of economic turmoil.

"We really needed a Budget about building up, not breaking up the country. The SNP failed that basic test."

The SNP has said a second referendum should not take place until after the coronavirus pandemic.