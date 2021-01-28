Passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been banned from entering Scotland under updated coronavirus measures.
The Scottish Government has introduced additional restrictions on travellers arriving in from the country, as well as Rwanda and Burundi.
Exemptions to isolation will not apply for these nations and everyone else in the household of arriving passengers must also isolate.
READ MORE: Quarantine hotels - All you need to know about the latest plan to curb Covid
Travellers who are not British, Irish or have a right to reside in the UK will be turned away by Border Force.
The new additions to the UK's "red list" means travel is now banned from 33 countries, including Portugal, Brazil and South Africa.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “In Scotland and in countries across the world, the virus continues to pose real risks to health and to life and we need to interrupt the rise in cases.
"These measures are essential to reduce risk of importation of new cases and strains, particularly associated with the variant identified in South Africa.
“These changes are essential preventative action and address the risk of new variants entering Scotland with the potential to increase the numbers of cases testing positive or reduce the effectiveness of vaccine.
READ MORE: Passengers must self-isolate as 'travel corridors' scrapped
“Whether or not an overseas destination has been designated for these additional quarantine restrictions, our message remains clear that people should not currently be undertaking non-essential foreign travel."
He added: "People need to stay at home to help suppress the virus, protect our NHS and save lives.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment