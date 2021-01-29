A further 70 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland over the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.
Health secretary Jeane Freeman, standing in for Nicola Sturgeon during the Scottish Government's daily briefing, said that new cases had also risen by 1,155.
There have now been a total of 177,688 cases recorded in Scotland, and 6,040 deaths.
A total of 1,958 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, a decrease of 25 from yesterday, with 144 being treated in intensive care, in increase of two.
Of the new cases, 337 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 207 in Lanarkshire, and 147 in Lothian.
The remaining cases are spread over 11 other health board areas.
As of 8.30am this morning, a total of 515,855 people received their first dose of vaccine.
Addressing the death toll, the health secretary said: "The fact that more than 6,000 deaths have now been registered in our daily figures, is another distressing reminder of the toll this virus has taken.
"Each and every one of those deaths has caused heartbreak to family, to friends, to loved ones, across the country.
"So once again, I want to send my sincere condolences to all of those who have lost a loved one during this pandemic."
