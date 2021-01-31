Across Scotland, more than 500,000 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
As we reach almost two months since the vaccination first began back in December, more and more people have begun receiving appointment letters for their jags.
Vaccinators have been making their way down the priority list set out by the Joint Commi, and people over the age of 70 will begin to be invited for their appointments from next week.
New data released by Public Health Scotland is allowing us to track the jag progress across Scotland, with figures revealing how many first doses have been administered, as well as telling us the percentage of the population which has been vaccinated.
Na h-Eileanan Siar continues to lead the way in terms of the percentage of its population, marking more than 15%.
In terms of which area has given the most vaccinations, Glasgow City comes out on top, with a total of 35,918 up to January 25.
As of 8.30am on Friday, January 29, 515,855 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,095 have received the second dose.
Of the priority list set out by the JCVI, the initial target of vaccinating 230,000 frontline health and social care workers has been smashed, and the number now sits at 246,803 - 107% of the prior target.
Around 96% of residents in older adult care homes have been given their first dose, with 85% of staff in these particular residences also receiving the vaccine.
More than 170,024 people aged over 80 living in the community have received their first jag, which puts the total at 68% of the target.
Here's a full list of the number of first doses administered in every local authority up to January 25:
Aberdeen City: 17,020
Aberdeenshire: 20,017
Angus: 10,767
Argyll and Bute: 5,532
City of Edinburgh: 22,005
Clackmannanshire: 3,721
Dumfries and Galloway: 14,550
Dundee City: 13,555
East Ayrshire: 6,987
East Dunbartonshire: 8,000
East Lothian: 5,052
East Renfrewshire: 5,953
Falkirk: 10,835
Fife: 18,576
Glasgow City: 35,918
Highland: 12,136
Inverclyde: 5,726
Midlothian: 5,614
Moray: 8,031
Na h-Eileanan Siar: 3,564
North Ayrshire: 6,671
North Lanarkshire: 21,234
Orkney Islands: 2,041
Perth and Kinross: 13,371
Renfrewshire: 11,874
Scottish Borders: 7,731
Shetland Islands: 1,930
South Ayrshire: 6,313
South Lanarkshire: 20,198
Stirling: 6,942
West Dunbartonshire: 5,703
West Lothian: 7,422
Other health boards: 70,280
