POLITICAL contests can be underhand, sneaky and aggressive affairs leaving losers contemplating their place in the political world.

However Scottish Labour's current race for its newest leader is striking a decidedly different tone.

Monica Lennon, MSP for Central Scotland and Anas Sarwar, Glasgow MSP, have both set out their stalls and are, so far, conducting civilised campaigns to win the votes of members.

With ballots opening on February 9 the contest looks likely to heat up a notch or two in the weeks ahead, before a decision is made at the end of the month.

Before it gets messy, HANNAH RODGER asked both candidates for their views on the other, with some surprising responses.

Anas on Monica

What is Monica's best quality?

"I don’t consider Monica to be an opponent. She’s a colleague and we’ll work closely together whatever the outcome of this election. Monica is a formidable campaigner, as we have seen in her work to tackle period poverty in Scotland."

And her biggest flaw?

"The great thing about this election is that we’re both running positive campaigns and the only flaws we’re focused on is our real opposition’s flaws – the SNP’s obsession with division and the Tories’ disastrous running of the country."

What do you think is her biggest political achievement so far?

"Monica’s period poverty campaign not only made a positive difference for all people in Scotland who menstruate, but sent a message to countries around the world about how to tackle inequalities."

Aside from politics, what hobbies do you think, or know, Monica has?

"I know Monica loves walks with her family and their beautiful dog, Cuillin. The jobs we do can be very stressful at times and difficult for our families, so it’s important we all have a way to switch off from the world and relax. I also recently learnt that she has a campervan, so I’m sure she can’t wait for Covid to be over."

If Monica was an animal, what animal would she be and why?

"Oh, that’s a dangerous question! I wouldn’t like to compare Monica to any animal, but if forced to... perhaps a bee because she helps keep everything going, or maybe a dolphin?"

If you were not running for leader, would you vote for Monica?

"Yes, I think Monica has made a huge contribution to public life as an MSP and has a big role to play in our party’s future whatever happens in this election."

If you went for dinner with Monica, do you think she would have good table manners?

"Yes, absolutely. I don’t know about Cuillin though, I imagine he is very excitable!"

What three words would best describe Monica?

"Energetic, determined, compassionate."

If Monica was not a politician, what do you think her job would be?

"Like me, Monica is motivated by public service. If she wasn’t a politician I think she would be in town planning, a job I know she loved before becoming an MSP, helping to shape and design our communities."

Do you think she would make a good leader for Scottish Labour?

"I hope members feel they are choosing between two people who would both be good leaders of our party. When this internal contest is over, we must all work together on rebuilding Scottish Labour so that we can rebuild Scotland."

Monica on Anas

What is Anas's best quality?

"Anas is determined and committed. You need to be at this level of politics – it isn’t for the faint-hearted."

And his biggest flaw?

"I’m not sure if it’s true, but I hear he’s not great at Karaoke! Anas has many good qualities, I’m more interested in the flawed record of other political parties and advancing Scottish Labour's vision."

What do you think is his biggest political achievement so far?

"Anas raised the tragic case of Milly Main who died after contracting an infection at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. He supported Milly's mother Kimberly Darroch in her desperate search for answers, and other families, and continues to do so."

Aside from politics, what hobbies do you think, or know, Anas has?

"I think he’s a keen championship football manager – certainly in the online world, but not so sure what he’s like on the pitch! It’s hard for MSPs to have time for hobbies."

If Anas was an animal, what animal would he be and why?

"Anas is definitely a political animal! He is hardworking and sociable, so if he was an animal I think he’d be a meerkat. They are intelligent, resourceful – and committed to family and community."

If you were not running for leader, would you vote for Anas?

"I’ve supported Anas before. He got my vote in 2011 when he was standing for Deputy Leader, which he won."

If you went for dinner with Anas, do you think he would have good table manners?

"I've been at dinners with Anas. I didn't notice any bad table manners!"

What three words would best describe Anas?

"Energetic, ambitious, committed"

If Anas was not a politician, what do you think his job would be?

"As a trained dentist, and given the current backlog in treatment, I’m sure there would definitely be a demand for his services!"

Do you think he would make a good leader for Scottish Labour?

"Although I backed Richard Leonard when Anas stood to be Scottish Labour leader in 2017, we have a good working relationship in Holyrood. It will be clear in the weeks ahead that we don’t agree on everything, however, we both want what is best for Scottish Labour and Scotland as a whole."