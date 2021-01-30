Calls have been made for Nicola Sturgeon to be replaced by a medical expert in Scotland's daily Covid briefings.
Alister Jack exclusively told The Herald on Saturday that, if the First Minister continued to front the broadcasts, the SNP would gain an unfair electoral advantage in the run-up to the Holyrood election.
Read the full exclusive story here: BBC should axe 'Nicola Sturgeon Show' and replace FM with expert in daily Covid briefings, says Alister Jack
