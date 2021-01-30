Education staff have been threatened with possible disciplinary action for getting inoculated against Covid-19.

The Herald understands that some individuals at an additional support school in West Lothian received the jab earlier this month after contacting the NHS.

It is currently limited to priority groups as determined by advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Frontline health and social care workers, residents in a care home for older adults and their carers, and people aged 80 or above are first in line.

Those aged 70 and over are due to receive the jab in a range of settings, including community centres and mass vaccination centres, from Monday.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is under growing pressure from unions to include additional support needs (ASN) education employees on the basis that their working environment and conditions are more akin to clinical settings.

It is understood that, after individuals in West Lothian were inoculated, they and their colleagues received an email from senior management.

The communication said that, during a recent meeting, there was mention of “staff” at another school trying to get vaccinated.

It went on: “West Lothian have some concern over this. They have stated that it is health frontline workers who have been prioritised and should have been vaccinated and not education staff.

“If it was deemed that you had misrepresented yourself to obtain a vaccine, then they have said that it may be a disciplinary matter. I would advise that you wait until we get further advice before getting vaccinated.

Volunteers and NHS staff prepare to open the mass vaccination centre yesterday at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. Appointments will start on Monday.

“They would like a list of staff who have been vaccinated so far. Can you please let me know if you [have] been vaccinated?”

Council bosses have insisted senior management teams were not instructed to send out such a communication and say there is no prospect of disciplinary proceedings being launched.

But one employee, who asked not to be named, said: “Staff in additional support needs settings want to be in school to support the pupils but are concerned about their own health and that of their families.

“Some staff therefore took the opportunity to get the vaccine to protect themselves in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

“They never imagined that this would lead to any form of disciplinary action.”

A spokesman for West Lothian Council said: “The council has not approved any communication in relation to Covid-19 vaccination services for education staff, nor are we aware of the content of an email sent to some staff members.

“Furthermore, no disciplinary action is being undertaken in relation to these reports.

“The council would never ask staff to disclose personal information regarding health matters that are not linked to their occupational status.”

He added: “West Lothian Council has implemented the mitigations and safety measures set out in national guidance, and every school has put in place a risk assessment based on the circumstances at that school.

“Risk assessments are produced in consultation with the relevant trades unions and the unions continue to play an important role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of staff.

“Staff are encouraged to raise any concerns they have with their line manager, headteacher, or union representative.

“The national vaccination programme is being rolled out according to clinically determined priorities, to ensure that those most at risk are protected first.

Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to include ASN staff in the early phase of the Covid vaccine roll-out.

“The council encourages all staff to take up the offer of vaccination when their priority risk group are to be vaccinated and they are contacted by the NHS.”

The school’s senior management team was approached for comment.

Lothian health bosses said additional vaccine guidelines were being developed for those working in ASN settings.

David Small, director of primary care transformation and vaccination programme lead at NHS Lothian, said: “Across Lothian, vaccinations are being delivered first to groups of people prioritised by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and in line with national guidance.

“While this identified health and social care workers as a priority, NHS Lothian has been working with the Scottish Government, health and social care partnerships, councils and other partners on further guidance in relation to ASN schools staff and we await the outcome of that consideration.”