Scotland’s former Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood, who stepped down from the position after flouting lockdown rules, has secured a senior role with NHS Scotland.

The Times reports that the former CMO, who resigned nine months ago after it was revealed that she travelled to her second family home during lockdown, has secured a position as a national clinical director.

READ MORE: Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood spotted flouting coronavirus lockdown rules in visit to second home

According to reports, Calderwood has been appointed national clinical director of the new centre for sustainable delivery at the Golden Jubilee hospital in Clydebank - a move which comes with a salary of between £85,811 and £89,732 a year.

NHS Golden Jubilee told The Times that the 52-year-old secured the job after a “stringent, values-based recruitment process”.

Jann Gardner, chief executive of NHS Golden Jubilee, told the paper that Dr Calderwood brought a wealth of experience to her new role saying: “Part of NHS Golden Jubilee’s values is about recruiting the best people with the knowledge and skills for the role they apply for.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Real test still to come for Scotland's Covid vaccine rollout

“However, it is also important that the successful candidate wants to improve, innovate and learn as an individual to benefit our patients across Scotland.”

Last year, Calderwood was pictured 44 miles away from her home in Edinburgh, coming under intense criticism for breaking her own rules for twice visiting her second home in Earlsferry during the first Covid lockdown.

The breach was captured with the Scottish Sun on Sunday breaking the story on their front page.

Despite initially being backed by the First Minister, Calderwood resigned saying she had discussed the controversy with Nicola Sturgeon and concluded her position was untenable.

Currently, Dr Gregor Smith, a GP and former medical director for primary care at NHS Lanarkshire, is standing in as Scotland’s CMO - with no full-time replacement yet appointed.